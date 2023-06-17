Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $85,000 Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $37.47 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

