Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,983,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,863,000 after acquiring an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $101,951,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,465,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,580 shares of company stock worth $1,138,505 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ENV opened at $55.18 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENV. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Envestnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

