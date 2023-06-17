New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

