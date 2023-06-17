New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $10.12

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.12, but opened at $9.81. New York Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 107,938 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
