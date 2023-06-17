Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Douglas Burton Forster Purchases 311,500 Shares

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR – Get Rating) Director Douglas Burton Forster purchased 311,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,725.00.

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Stock Performance

Shares of CVE PCR opened at C$0.74 on Friday. Newcore Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$59.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74.

Get Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) alerts:

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.