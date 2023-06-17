Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Douglas Burton Forster Purchases 311,500 Shares

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR – Get Rating) Director Douglas Burton Forster purchased 311,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,725.00.
Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Stock Performance
Shares of CVE PCR opened at C$0.74 on Friday. Newcore Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$59.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74.
Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Company Profile
