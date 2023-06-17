NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,900 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 2,000 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,533.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matt Mcgraner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,927.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $111,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 147,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 48.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 3.2 %

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of NREF stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 503.19, a current ratio of 503.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $249.11 million, a PE ratio of 1,451.45 and a beta of 1.64. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,020.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NREF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

