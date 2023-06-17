NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($75.08) to GBX 6,500 ($81.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,535.71.

NEXT Stock Performance

NXGPF stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. NEXT has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $84.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

