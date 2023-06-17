Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Financial Analysis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $282.84 billion 5.55 $59.97 billion $4.49 27.51 Nextdoor $212.76 million 5.11 -$137.92 million ($0.37) -7.84

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 5 32 1 2.89 Nextdoor 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alphabet and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $129.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. Nextdoor has a consensus price target of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 8.62%. Given Nextdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Alphabet.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 20.58% 22.84% 16.18% Nextdoor -65.56% -21.91% -19.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Nextdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats Nextdoor on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.