NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $113.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

