Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $96.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,344 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

