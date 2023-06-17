Northern Venture Trust PLC (NVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on August 18th

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northern Venture Trust Price Performance

NVT opened at GBX 59.75 ($0.75) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.31. The company has a market capitalization of £104.36 million, a PE ratio of -835.71 and a beta of 0.18. Northern Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.81).

Northern Venture Trust Company Profile

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

