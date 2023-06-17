Northern Venture Trust PLC (NVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on August 18th

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northern Venture Trust Price Performance
NVT opened at GBX 59.75 ($0.75) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.31. The company has a market capitalization of £104.36 million, a PE ratio of -835.71 and a beta of 0.18. Northern Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 65 ($0.81).
Northern Venture Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.