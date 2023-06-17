Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.38. 1,820,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,207,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Novavax by 126.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 1,572.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

