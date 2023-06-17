Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0462 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $264.24 million and $11.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.86 or 0.06557627 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04587485 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $9,536,780.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

