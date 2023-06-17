Objective Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Objective Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.06. The company has a market cap of $426.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

