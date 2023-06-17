Occidental Petroleum’s (OXY) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 51job

51job reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OXY. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

