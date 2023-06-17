OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stake Reduced by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

