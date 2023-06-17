OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

OGE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,595,000 after purchasing an additional 345,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

