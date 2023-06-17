OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 101,924 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 649.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,924 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.99% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPAY. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 187,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 81,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 36,902 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,043,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $460.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

