OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 155.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,492 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.78% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWM. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 281,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,597,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EWM stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.