OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 111,602 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 571.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,602 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.41 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

