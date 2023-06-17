OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 190,649 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 390.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,649 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.