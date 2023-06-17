OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 219,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 113.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MMIT stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

