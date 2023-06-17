OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,005,000 after acquiring an additional 346,227 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

