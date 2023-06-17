OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,005,000 after acquiring an additional 346,227 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.