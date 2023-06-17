OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 271.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,421 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.53% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $32.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $326 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $34.83.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

