OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,896 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

EIDO stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

