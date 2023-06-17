OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,108 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24,546.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,934,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,344,000 after buying an additional 8,898,275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,782,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,582 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,364,000 after acquiring an additional 839,653 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

