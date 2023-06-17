OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $3.62 Million in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 78,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.
ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $59.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24.
About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF
The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.
