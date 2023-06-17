OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $5.39 Million Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $76.67 and a 52 week high of $96.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

