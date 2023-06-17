OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 94,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,855,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. H World Group Limited has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

