OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 68,940 Shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.50% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,453 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 402.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 241,008 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth $316,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.49.

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (KURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese stocks in the health care sector. KURE was launched on Feb 1, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.