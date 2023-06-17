OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.