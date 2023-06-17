OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $5.09 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS opened at $115.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.36. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

