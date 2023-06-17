Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 581.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in ASML by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $721.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $643.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

