Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $76,000 Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

