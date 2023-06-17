Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $855,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $753,341,000 after acquiring an additional 524,114 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.09 and a 200-day moving average of $364.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.