Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

