Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

