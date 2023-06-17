Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 124 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $245.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.02 and a 200 day moving average of $232.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

