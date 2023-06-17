Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $125.46 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.