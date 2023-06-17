Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 802 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $5,861,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.43.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.03. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $437.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.