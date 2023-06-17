P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Trading Down 3.2%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 121,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 399,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,167.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at P3 Health Partners

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago acquired 4,739,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago acquired 4,739,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,102,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,788,841.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,437,353 shares of company stock worth $7,998,878. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

