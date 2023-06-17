Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Acquired by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 62,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $20.01 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

