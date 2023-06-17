PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $22,062,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,913,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,066,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Stories

