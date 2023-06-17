Palisade Capital Management LP Has $7.72 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Palisade Capital Management LP reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.39 and a 200-day moving average of $180.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

