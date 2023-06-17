Palisade Capital Management LP Sells 535 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Palisade Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

