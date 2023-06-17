Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Down 3%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01. 149,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,382,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

