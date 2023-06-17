Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $104,940.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $104,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,433.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Parke Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $17.72 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $211.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.
Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.
Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.
Featured Stories
