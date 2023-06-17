Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $104,940.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $104,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,433.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Parke Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $17.72 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $211.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

