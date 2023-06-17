Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Update

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Partners Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRS opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.40. Partners Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Partners Bancorp Announces Dividend

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Partners Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

