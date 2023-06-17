PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

