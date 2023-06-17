PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

